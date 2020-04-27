New song to be played with births, COVID-19 discharges at some Avera hospitals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health is updating a song played overhead at hospitals.

For several years, visitors and staff at several Avera hospitals have heard the song “We’re Caring for Life” or other tunes played when a baby is born at the facility.

The health care system is changing the tune to the Beatles hit “Here Comes the Sun.” It will be played not only when babies are born, but also when someone recovers from COVID-19 and is discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Dayna Groskreutz, a pulmonary/critical care physician at the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, brought forward the idea.

“As we treat patients and prepare for an increase in cases, we need something to lift the spirits of staff and emphasize that people are getting better,’” Groskreutz said. “Hope is important right now.”

Hospitals where “Here Comes the Sun” will be played include Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.