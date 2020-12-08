New option for sleep apnea patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People dealing with sleep apnea have a new option to treat it.

Sandi Bernard has been living with sleep apnea for about five years. She has tried various options to treat it, including a CPAP.

“I had one it’s like, you have a head gear kind of thing. That it’s just something that comes over your head and attaches to this, there’s tubes and hoses. It’s connected to a machine. Yeah, it’s just not a very natural way to go to sleep,” Bernard said.

But when Bernard found out there was a new option called Inspire, she was excited to see if she was a candidate.

“The beauty of this is that you don’t have to have any equipment on you at night. You don’t have a face mask or a nose mask on, so you are going to bed, just like you would right now,” Dr. Gregory Danielson said.

Dr. Gregory Danielson says the pacemaker like device is implanted into a patients chest and can be controlled at home through a remote.

The device stimulates the tongue to move forward, eliminating symptoms.

“By moving the tongue forward, we pull the tissues off the back of the throat, including the soft palate, opening up the airway in the back of the throat to allow the patient to breathe easier while they’re sleeping,” Danielson said.

In order to qualify for the device, patients must have moderate to severe sleep apnea, and a body mass index under 32.

Fitting both criteria, Bernard had the procedure.

“I absolutely love it. It’s going well, I’m sleeping better. My husband is sleeping better. My head is clearer throughout the day. I’m not tired,” Bernard said.

She says the procedure was fast and recommends it to others looking for new treatment options.

“I just, it feels really great. I feel rested and, and just, just feel really good,” Bernard said.