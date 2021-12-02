New Dialysis Center in Rapid City opens Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A new Dialysis Center will soon be up and running in Rapid City. It offers more space to provide more care for patients that spend several hours a week in treatment.

Dialysis Nurses and Techs here at Monument Health spend a lot of time with their patients.

“We have great relationships with our patients. They are in our chairs three times a week, anywhere from two and a half to five hours and for some of them years at a time,” Rudi Davis, Nurse, said.

That’s why it’s important for these patients to feel as comfortable as possible when receiving their treatments.

This new clinic is 16,000 square feet and has 36 dialysis stations, increasing capacity by 50 percent.

“We are going to be able to accommodate quite a bit more dialysis. There is a huge need for dialysis and right now we are not able to accommodate for everybody that we need to,” Nicole Martinez, Tech, said.

“This is a terrific improvement. We are operating out of a facility that can only take 125, 130 patients. This will be able to take 216 and the equipment itself is all brand new,” Mike Thompson, Director of Dialysis, said.

With the population continuing to grow, Monument Health believes this clinic is essential.

“My hope is that as Rapid City expands that we will be able to take incoming patients as well, dialysis is not going away as a need,” Thompson said.

This new dialysis center will see its first patients on Monday, December 6th.

The Dialysis Center is located in Dakota Market Square in Rapid City. It is replacing the current clinic on Flormann Street.