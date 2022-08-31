SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FDA has given approval for new boosters targeting the more contagious omicron strain.

The new formulations mark the first significant change to the COVID-19 vaccines since they were rolled out earlier in the pandemic.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines given in the U.S. have targeted the original coronavirus.

The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest, super-contagious omicron versions.

“It is predicted that we will enter yet another surge as we spend more time indoors later this fall and winter,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf

Moderna’s new vaccine will be available to those 18 and older while Pfizer’s can be administered to people as young as 12.

The BA-4 and BA-5 subvariants make up virtually all of the new infections in KELOLAND right now.

Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health says even if you’ve had COVID-19 this booster is still a good idea.

“As you look at Covid a lot of us are confident that we’ve been vaccinated, boosted or we’ve already had the infection and we are immune to it hat immunity doesn’t stay with us forever are going to be better against it the next time we see it, but the more shots like this we get the better we are going to be able to fight that off,” Dr. Wilde said.

Doctors are hoping the more targeted vaccines will have more staying power and offer longer protection against the ever-changing virus.

The CDC is expected to sign off on the new boosters by the end of this week. South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota have all pre-ordered the shots.

Dr. Wilde believes the first shipments of the new booster could arrive in Keloland right after labor day next week.