SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sioux Falls helped more than 100 people get their shots.

South Dakota Voices for Peace posted on Twitter that it vaccinated 101 people during its drive-thru clinic at the Empire Mall last week.

Those who stopped by received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

South Dakota’s Voices for Peace teamed up with Urban Indian Health and the SDSU Dairy Extension to provide vaccines to immigrant and minority groups.