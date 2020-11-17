Monitoring your COVID illness from home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, many people are handling their symptoms from home.

In early September, Michael Krafd and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Krafd is 71 years old with some pre-existing health issues, which land him in the high-risk population.

“I figured this is it. You know, because with diabetes and my kidney renal failure, I figured this was it. You know, probably get ready for the end,” Krafd said.

Krafd was hospitalized for two days and then sent home to monitor his symptoms while the virus ran its course.

“It was hard to get out of bed and walk to the kitchen or something like that. You’re just winded, you know?” Krafd said.

Fortunately, Krafd was able to stay in touch with his doctor throughout the duration of the illness– using the My Sanford Chart.

“So patients are able to enter their vitals and their symptoms virtually through my Sanford Chart. And then we have a team of nurses that can access those vitals and symptoms and can assess for any concerning vitals,” Kara Hanson said.

Kara Hanson says Sanford’s home monitoring program also offers patients the option to receive a kit to measure certain vitals.

“So we provide a kit that includes a thermometer and a pulse oximeter. So with that they can take their temperature and then they put the pulse oximeter on their finger and they can get a current oxygen reading,” Hanson said.

While Krafd didn’t need the kit, he says having the ability to communicate with his provider made a big difference.

“I was very, very, very nervous and it almost brought you to… a depression state, you know. But that’s when you could reach out to Dr. Hoggarth and her, or she called me and, you know, then you got a little bit more support,” Krafd said.

Today Krafd and his wife are doing well, and he encourages others to keep communication open with their provider throughout their COVID illness.

“It was so important to have communication with the medical staff and Sanford did an outstanding job,” Krafd said.

If you’re interested in the COVID home monitoring program, call your provider.