Microplastics in baby bottles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding an infant can oftentimes require a bottle and for some, formula. But a new study shows preparing the two may be allowing unwanted microplastics to be ingested.

Melissa Wilcoxon welcomed her first child, Briggs, about 6 months ago.

Since then, she says life has been busy.

“I am more type A, so I want everything to be as perfect as possible. And I feel like there are some pressures you feel as a new parent. So you’re constantly reading and checking up on things,” Wilcoxon said.

After a new study recently came out finding infants ingest 1.6 million microplastics daily through baby bottles, Wilcoxon says she and her husband have been doing even more checking.

“We need to have that conversation with our pediatrician just to see what she recommends. But it’s definitely something that’s been weighing on us,” Wilcoxon said.

More research is needed to determine if microplastic consumption is causing negative health effects on infants.

Registered dietitian Tiffany Krogstad says what we do know is that BPA in plastic can cause hormonal or developmental problems.

“And so decreasing your risk of any plastic is going to be best,” Krogstad said.

She says small changes such as using glass bottles instead of plastic or changing how you prepare the bottle can make a big difference.

“What I recommend parents to do is to get a glass bottle and to heat the formula or the breast milk in the glass bottle, and then transfer it to a plastic bottle,” Krogstad said.

If parents do use plastic bottles she recommends hand washing them and avoiding too much heat.

“The chemicals from the dishwasher on top of the high heat can break that plastic down, which then can lead to more plastic being leached into the bottle,” Krogstad said.

With those changes though, she recommends parents remember to give themselves some grace.

“You have to do what’s right for you and your family, and you’ll find your routine. It’s, it’s never cut and dry and the books are never a hundred percent right for everyone,” Wilcoxon said.

To take a look at the study in more depth, click here.