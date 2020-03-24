Mental health care through telehealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many are focusing on their physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also important to keep up with your mental health.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to rise throughout the country, and for some, that means anxiety levels are running high too.

“I’ve had a lot of clients that have emailed and said you know if I’ve ever needed a therapist at any time, this is the time. People being cooped up inside and not having any type of outlet is really increasing the anxiety,” Liz Moeller said.

Moeller, a therapist with Thrive Counseling and Evaluation, LLC says taking care of your mental health should be a priority.

And you can even practice social distancing while doing it.

“We do also offer telehealth for anybody who’s sick or does not want to be seen face to face,” Moeller said.

While they offer remote sessions year-round, during a time where face-to-face visits aren’t recommended– Vanessa Dykstra says they want people to know they have options.

“I think if you don’t want to leave your house and you still need mental health services that option is available to anybody that wants to use it,” Dykstra said.

And just like an in-office visit, everything is confidential.

You can access the therapy through a smartphone or computer, and can even do an audio-only session.

And having the option to talk to someone during a time of many unknowns is important.

“Your mental health is a crucial part of your physical health and I think sometimes we tend to overlook that so we need to kind of be looking at all areas of life when we’re talking about being healthy and mental health cannot be one that’s pushed to the wayside,” Moeller said.

If you’re interested in scheduling an appointment for remote counseling, click here, or call (605) 271-6582.