Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Open enrollment for the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

According to the South Dakota Department of Human Services, trained volunteers from the South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education Program (SHIINE) will offer free assistance to seniors seeking more Medicare information during the open enrollment period.

The department’s website says there are three regional offices you can contact if you need additional assistance. The offices are:

Eastern Region: 1-800-536-8197

1-800-536-8197 Central Region: 1-877-331-4834

1-877-331-4834 Western Region: 1-877-286-9072

When you call an office, they will schedule an appointment for you. All appointments will be held virtually.