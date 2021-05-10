Mayor leads workout at Sioux Falls school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 11-year-old Ellie Olson tries her best to exercise each day.

“And I do it at school, and I look forward to doing it with my family and friends,” St. Lambert 5th grader Ellie Olson said.

On Monday, the St. Lambert Elementary School 5th grader and her fellow students exercised with a special guest.

Sioux Falls Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken led a 40-minute outdoor workout, beginning with some nutrition talk and stretching.

But then…

“We’re getting into some tough stuff. We’re going to do burpees. We’re going to do some one-minute planks. We’re going to do some high knees,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

About 150 kids took part in the workout Monday.

“Maybe they haven’t all seen Mayor Paul TenHaken, but they certainly have heard the name, and now that they see his face and they see him on the news they’ll remember, ‘Hey, that’s the guy who came to our school, and he talked about eating healthy and staying fit using exercise and good health,’ and I think it’s important for our kids to have good role models reiterating what we try to teach them in school,” St. Lambert Elementary School Principal Colleen Davis said.

“With kids these days, they’re not as active as they used to be. They’re on screens a lot. They’re indoors a lot, so making sure they know the importance of physical fitness, staying active, getting outside, that’s really important, so if I can model the way for them and encourage them to do that, I’m honored to do so,” TenHaken said.

And Olson is happy she got a new workout partner for the afternoon.

“It’s just fun to do something special at school, especially with the mayor,” Olson said.

The mayor donated the workout to a Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools fundraiser.

The winning bidder chose St. Lambert Elementary School.