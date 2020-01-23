Make your move less stressful

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve ever had to move into a new home, you know how long it takes to pack up all of your stuff.

Not only can it be physically challenging, but it can also be an emotional process.

Ruthie Schemmel is getting ready to say goodbye to her current home in Sioux Falls and looking forward to living closer to her family in her new apartment in Rapid City.

But it’s not just her home she’s leaving behind.

“There’s been a lot go out of here and there’s still more that is going to go because I’m a person that has collected,” Schemmel said.

With a home full of items she treasures, moving isn’t easy. That’s where professional organizer, otherwise referred to as a ‘therapist’ by clients, Lisa Soma comes in.

“For so many people it is difficult. I’ve heard from so many people, it’s taken me a whole year to contact you because it’s just so emotionally… I’m so attached to things,” Soma said.

“I handed Lisa a milk glass dish and I said just don’t show me this again. And that’s what she does. She packs it away and I never see it again,” Schemmel said.

Soma says downsizing isn’t just tossing out the old, it’s an emotional process for clients. But with her help, the burden of saying goodbye is a little easier.

“It’s a lot of sorting and dividing. Sometimes some things are for family, sometimes some things are going to be sold, so it’s making piles and deciding where that should go,” Soma said.

Even loading and dropping off any items clients choose to donate to secondhand stores.

It’s not just organizing or de-cluttering that Lisa helps with, it’s also physical tasks like heavy lifting or climbing ladders.

“That isn’t something that a lot of my clients can do anymore depending on their age and physical ability,” Soma said.

Making the process both safer physically, and easier mentally. And with Soma’s help, Schemmel says saying goodbye isn’t as daunting as it once seemed.

“You really feel good because you’re not burdened by stuff,” Schemmel said.

Soma helps a wide variety of people, whether they’re moving to a senior living home or someone just hoping to de-clutter and stay put.

