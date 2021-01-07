Make a big splash in your new year’s fitness resolutions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For the month of January, the center is helping guests with their resolutions through their ‘New Year, New You Bingo Challenge.’

You can usually find Nettie Myers kicking back in the recreation pool at the Midco Aquatic Center.

“I do the same routine for an hour every day when I come,” Myers said.

She frequents the facility three times a week. However, this month she’s getting a little more active than usual.

“So, I thought this would… change it up a bit,” Myers said.

She’s doing new challenges with the help of the center’s ‘New Year, New You Bingo Card.’

“It’s just trying to promote that healthy activity. Now it’s snowing and we’re kind of into that winter weather,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

Pearson says members can grab a card for free. There are different challenges ranging from some physically demanding activities to ones that are lighter and more fun. When you complete a task, you add a sticker to your card.

“If you get one bingo, we have a prize for a single bingo. You get a second bingo, we have an elevated prize. If you get a third bingo, you get a third prize,” Pearson said.

If you don’t feel comfortable swimming near others, they’ll make special arrangements so you can complete your challenges independently.

“It’s not only just about the physical well-being but it’s the mental well-being, that you have the opportunity to really socialize, if you want. But, if you’re all business and you want to get your lap swimming in, hey, we welcome that as well,” Pearson said.

“It’s good on the muscles but it’s easy on the bones, and at age 76 I have to pay attention to that,” Myers said.

So far Myers has only filled out two spots on her card, but she’s really getting her fill of exercise.

“You know the old adage, ‘Use it or lose it.’ If you want to be healthy into old age, you have to exercise, keep your weight down and eat well,” Myers said.

For swimmers who fill out the whole card, they’ll be entered in a drawing for an annual pass.

Visit the Midco Aquatic Center website for more rules and information.