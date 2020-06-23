Look good, feel better workshop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People going through cancer treatment can experience a variety of physical changes, including hair loss and skin changes.

Sanford Health nurse navigator Kami Lindberg often works with breast cancer patients as they undergo treatment.

Something she says patients should add to their to-do list during treatment is simple– continue with their regular routine.

“Maybe you’re somebody who does your hair for work every day or puts makeup on for work every day or puts it onto go to the grocery store. And we certainly don’t want patients to stop that behavior just because they’re going through treatment,” Lindberg said.

But with physical changes like hair loss, it can be tough to know how to do your hair or even to apply makeup.

That’s why Sanford Health offers the look good feel better program, that has now gone virtual due to the pandemic.

“There’s two different sessions that women can choose. One of them is skincare and cosmetic application. And the other session is how to manage hair loss, including the use of wigs, hats and scarf tying,” Laurie Kruse said.

Laurie Kruse is the coordinator of the look good feel better program.

She says the virtual workshop comes equipped with a licensed cosmetologist and $300 worth of cosmetics for all participants.

“Look good, feel better is dedicated to improving the quality of life and self esteem of people undergoing cancer treatments,” Kruse said.

Lindberg says half the battle of going through cancer treatment is remaining positive.

She says programs like this can help– regardless of what type of cancer treatment you’re going through.

“We have some patients who don’t have chemotherapy, they don’t have radiation, but those patients still have cancer. And so that in itself is obviously very scary for those patients,” Lindberg said.

The virtual workshop is held once a month for women age 18 and older. For information on how to sign up, click here.