Local man raising money for COVID-19 relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Communities all over the world have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a local man is doing what he can to help.

As a Sanford Health physician assistant, Michael Leonard has seen the impact of COVID-19 from the front lines.

“So a lot of testing and treating and screening and educating patients with COVID or suspected COVID. So it’s kinda been a big part of my life,” Leonard said.

So much so, that the Sioux Falls man is preparing to help out others who’ve been impacted by the virus. It’s been almost 8 years since Leonard participated in an Iron Man triathlon, but come October, he’ll be taking part in his 3rd.

“I was casually thinking about doing a race and then I saw this one in Des Moines that hadn’t been canceled yet. And then I saw this opportunity to raise money for a good cause. And it kind of mirrors my, professional life and it just seemed kind of poetic to do it,” Leonard said.

HealthCare athletes who participate in the race are able to partner with IRONAID, a program of the IRONMAN foundation to raise money for health-related causes.

“It’s a specific group for healthcare workers to raise money for a good cause. And this year it is COVID-19,” Leonard said.

He’s been accepting donations since June, with a goal of $1,750. In just two months time he’s already surpassed $1,600.

While he’s nearly reached his goal already, he’s hoping to continue raising money and any amount counts.

“It might not make the biggest difference, but it’s a way I can give back in a positive manner. And, I’m excited to do so,” Leonard said.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.