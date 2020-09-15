Lewis Drug hosts curbside flu shot clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lewis Drug is preparing to host its annual flu shot clinics this month. And this year, you will have a new option.

For more than 15 years, Lewis Drug has been hosting flu shot clinics for people all over KELOLAND.

While the clinics are nothing new for the pharmacy, this year people will have a new option available– the curbside clinic.

“We’ll be set up outside, all day from eight to six. We have a tent with all of our supplies and then have parking spots spaced out so that people can park, you know, separate from other people,” Courtney Feist said.

Lewis Drug pharmacist Courtney Feist says you don’t even have to step out of your car to receive the vaccine.

“You’ll pull up, do the normal paperwork process, but we’re not going to have people touching the clipboards so that we don’t have to sanitize in between. You’d get your own pen, you know, still do the normal screening, then get your shot from inside your car,” Feist said.

People who are planning to come to the Lewis curbside flu shot clinic should set aside at least 20 minutes for paperwork and waiting until after the flu shot has been given.

If you’re unable to attend the curbside clinic, patients can still opt for an in store vaccination.

“Driving by, I noticed that they were giving them, so I thought I would come and do that today,” Kathy Sweetman said.

Kathy Sweetman says she always gets a flu vaccination, and due to being out of town often, Lewis is a convenient stop for her.

With her doctor’s guidance in mind, making the decision to get vaccinated was easy.

“I just think it’s really important to do it. It helps other people as well, and they won’t maybe spread it,” Sweetman said.

No matter how you decide to get your vaccine, Feist says making sure you’re protected is especially important this year.

“With COVID circulating, well, we all know we don’t want to, you know, consume the health care resources or have more people in the hospital then that are necessary,” Feist said.

The curbside clinic will be for everyone ages 9 years and up. It will take place at all Sioux Falls and Brandon locations, from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.