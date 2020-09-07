Less invasive heart surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local woman is feeling better after undergoing a heart surgery.

Bonnie Limmer has dealt with various heart issues over the years, most recently presented with a leaky valve.

“And then that’s when the clip came into being, because I did not want any more heart surgery, open heart surgery,” Limmer said.

Dr. Tom Stys says the mitral valve clip surgery offers patients with certain heart issues, like Limmer’s, a less invasive procedure with a quicker recovery than open heart surgery.

“Minimally invasive procedures offer means of us taking care of elderly and sickest patients that otherwise would have absolutely no options. Other than medical therapy which frequently is not adequate,” Stys said.

Stys says the mitral valve clip procedure is a good option for patients who aren’t well enough to undergo open heart surgery.

For patients with leaky valves, the mitral valve clip is meant to relieve symptoms within only days after the procedure, which can include shortness of breath and fatigue.

“We have not had a good option for severe symptomatic patients with severely leaky mitral valve before other than medical therapy, which frequently worked to a certain point and subsequently failed,” Stys said.

Since having the surgery about a month ago, Limmer says her quality of life has improved.

“I’m feeling very well because I can do my own work. Pretty much. And I can… you know… I have to keep walking and pretty soon I’ll be starting cardiac rehab,” Limmer said.

And most importantly, play with the newest member of her family.

To see if you’re a candidate for the mitral valve procedure, call your doctor.