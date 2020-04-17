Learning from other states in the COVID-19 fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fight against COVID-19 is far from over in South Dakota.

The state isn’t expected to peak until mid-June, while the Sioux Falls area, which is where a majority of cases have been reported, is projected to peak in mid-May.

You’re probably paying lots of attention to what’s happening here at home in the fight against COVID-19.

But keeping an eye on what’s going on several states away can be helpful for those responding to the pandemic here in KELOLAND.

“I think we would’ve been silly to try to not learn things from the rest of the country as this virus hit. I think we’ve done a good job of learning what’s worked for places like New York City and what hasn’t worked in New York City. We’ve been on calls with people from Seattle to learn what’s worked there and what hasn’t worked there,” Sanford Health Senior VP of Quality Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said.

Those parts of the country saw their first COVID-19 cases sooner than South Dakota.

“This virus, from the original models we first started putting together, is affecting less people in New York and less people in California than we expected. It’s also causing less people to be in the hospital and less deaths than we expected. Because of that, I think it’s important for us to understand we believe this is a virus that we as a system and we as group of people can handle,” Dr. Cauwels said.

But Dr. Cauwels says it will take everyone to follow the guidelines.

“As long as we continue to do the right things; we continue to keep our employees safe; we continue to respect social distance; we continue to wash our hands; I think this will be something will be able to come through and do well with,” Dr. Cauwels said. {:00:08:33;00}

Dr. Cauwels says watching how it worked for other states to lift restrictions will also be helpful here at home.