KELOLAND Media Group hosting Blood Drive Donor-A-Thon on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sharing some of your time and blood could help save a life.

Wednesday morning, KELOLAND Media Group will host a blood donation drive at our downtown studio in Sioux Falls. You’ll find the Bloodmobile parked near our building at 501 S Phillips Avenue.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and last for most of the day.

Click here to learn more about KELOLAND Donor-a-thon event.

You will need to schedule an appointment, which you can do by going to the community blood bank website or by calling 605-331-3222.