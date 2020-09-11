KELOLAND HealthBeat Special: Schools & COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All across KELOLAND, students are back in the classroom. While that’s a positive sign after the school year was cut short in the spring, things are far from back to normal.
In our HealthBeat Special: Schools & COVID, Dr. Allison Suttle with Sanford Health looks at some of the best practices for students to protect against the coronavirus.
Dr. Suttle also has advice for parents on what they can do to help their children navigate the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19.
And from immunizations to sports physicals, Dr. Suttle talks about why it’s important to not let your child’s health get lost in the hectic times of the coronavirus pandemic.
