Keeping your bones strong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is osteoporosis awareness month. Even as the month comes to a close experts say keeping your bones healthy is important all year long.

Dr. Becky Bear at Osteostrong in Sioux Falls says Osteoporosis Awareness Month the perfect time to remind people just how important keeping your bones healthy really is.

“Prevention is key. And with one out of every two women and one out of every four men now being diagnosed with bone density issues after the age of 50, prevention is more important than ever,” Bear said.

That’s also the message Becky Schultz hopes to get out to people.

“At age 60, I fell in the Western Mall and I broke my hip and then I was diagnosed with osteoporosis,” Becky Schultz said.

Schultz recently celebrated her 70th birthday and says 2 and a half years of hard work at Osteostrong is paying off.

“They started me on the machines and then, and over the two years I’ve increased in my strength. And my balance and all of the important things,” Schultz said.

And you only need to set aside about 15 minutes per week to get your bones back in good shape.

The quick sessions include different strengthening exercises, with each visit’s progress being tracked.

And Bear says those short weekly sessions can help a great deal.

“Quality of life and your physical health and wellness and strength is so important to be able to just maintain your daily activities and enjoy everything you want to be able to do and live life fully. And it all starts with the foundation of the body and keeping bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons strong and healthy,” Bear said.

“I just think that my bones have gotten stronger, especially over the last two years or so,” Schultz said.

