Keeping up with adult well checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With COVID-19 on the minds of many over the last few months, Sanford Health has seen a decrease of adult wellness appointments.

COVID-19 isn’t the only health concern on people’s minds right now. Jeanne Josten with Sanford Health says for adults with certain health issues, such as diabetes, the pandemic has created a barrier in continued care.

“We’ve seen patients who have dropped off, for example, if they were due to come in for a diabetic recheck, you know, in three months, some people have pushed that out to where it’s been six months or nine months, or even longer since they’ve been in,” Josten said.

She says adult checkup appointments meant to manage health issues like diabetes or hypertension, and screenings like a mammogram are important not to miss.

“There’s a lot of different wellness things in there that people should be getting still during the pandemic because the idea is we don’t want to push that off and then miss some very subtle signs or symptoms that things are not well,” Josten said.

While Josten says there has been an increase in telehealth use for these kinds of appointments, not all of them can be completed virtually.

She says if an in-person visit is necessary, patients shouldn’t fear coming in to be seen.

“We do everything possible to screen so that they are kept as safe as possible when they’re coming to visit their provider. And the idea is to, don’t push off things like this. We want to keep people healthy and ideally, that means better longterm outcomes and also preventing any sort of issues,” Josten said.

All patients and visitors are asked to wear a mask, and if they aren’t able to bring their own one will be provided. If you have questions about an upcoming appointment, call your doctor.