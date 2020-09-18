Keeping up with adult immunizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keeping up with recommended immunizations is important, but for some adults, the task may fall on the back burner.

12 years ago, doctors diagnosed Jim Hensley with bladder cancer. During an MRI for the cancer, doctors also discovered an aortic aneurysm.

“Thankfully, I had both taken care of. And I think a lot of that was a result of early on detection,” Hensely said.

Hensley is doing well today, but the experience has him highlighting just how important keeping up with regular health screenings, including immunizations are.

“I think that’s probably the only reason I’m alive today is, is quite literally is that I was taking care of health business,” Hensely said.

While the pandemic is on the minds of many, Sanford Health Dr. Austin Spronk says it’s important to stay on track of your recommended vaccines and other health issues.

“One thing that we know about coronavirus is that it really affects people who have underlying medical issues and other things going on at the same time. So kind of getting a shot against influenza or pneumonia or shingles kind of limits the other complications that are potentially complicating a coronavirus infection,” Spronk said.

Hensely recently received his influenza and shingles vaccine, staying on track of his health with the help of the My Sanford Chart.

“I think as you get older and, obviously I’m in that category, I think you’re more susceptible to various diseases, the flu, and I think, and shingles, of course. And I think that, both as, as we get older can have devastating effects, should you get them. And so, it’s just a preventative measure to try and stay healthy,” Hensely said.

“I would say reach out to your doctor to make sure that you are up to date on all of your vaccinations. A lot of them have kind of, recommendations regarding once you reach a certain age, then you’d be encouraged to have a pneumonia shot or the shingles shot,” Spronk said.

For a complete list of recommended immunizations by age, click here.