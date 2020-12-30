Keeping gym members safe heading into the new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The New Year is a time many people set goals they want to accomplish. One that is often popular is becoming more active and healthy.

Whether it’s running on the treadmill or lifting weights, there are plenty of ways to get some exercise.

And getting more exercise may be a resolution that is at the top of some people’s list as we head into 2021. At Sanford Wellness Centers, they’re working to keep members safe.

“We do a lot of cleaning, we have a lot of cleaning stations for members, so when they are done using equipment they can wipe everything down and our members have been really good about that,” exercise specialist, Sanford, Maggie Fick said.

Exercise specialist Maggie Fick says this is something they’ve been doing since reopening in May.

“It’s been going really well, we’ve distanced some equipment too,” Fick said.

She says if you’re still feeling uncomfortable about coming back to the gym due to the pandemic, there are virtual options to help you work out at home.

“We have had virtual classes, we actually now have options for virtual personal training, so if they don’t want to come to the gym, they can work with a trainer one on one to get closer to their goals while safely staying at home, which is a really good option if they have to quarantine or if they are traveling, so even after the pandemic a virtual training will be a good thing we offer,” Fick said.

Ways to help make for a safe and healthy start to the new year.

“We are doing all we can to keep our members safe and comfortable here with all the cleaning and extra spacing and virtual options as well, so we want to reach out to everyone because we know it’s been a tough year and we just want to get a good start to 2021,” Fick said.

Fick says they shut down for a half hour during the day to clean, and also do a deep clean at the end of each day when they close.