Keep your skin protected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the temperature staying hot in KELOLAND, some may be heading to the lake or pool to cool down.

For Sarah Vining and her two kids, a day doesn’t go by in the summer without making a trip to the park for some fun in the sun.

“We’ve definitely enjoyed getting out and about in the summer time and we can definitely feel, we feel more positive and healthy when the sun is shining,” Vining said.

But soaking up some vitamin D can come with some risks. That’s why Dr. Jennifer Haggar says make sure to apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before heading out.

“I think it’s important to remember that our sun exposure is cumulative. So every time that we’re going out, not adequately protected, we’re increasing our risk for sun burns, which are painful, but also for skin cancer and that can be a really deadly disease,” Haggar said.

But before even purchasing sunscreen, there’s a few things you’ll want to consider.

“One of the major ones is, does it block UVA and UVB and… all of them do now, and then picking your SPF coverage, really want to look for 30 plus as far as how strong that is,” Haggar said.

For the kids, look for sunscreen that uses minerals as the primary or active ingredient.

“If you just look at the active ingredient list, it should say zinc or titanium. And if you can’t pronounce the active ingredient, it’s probably a chemical sunscreen, and you might not want to choose that for your child,” Haggar said.

“I try to make sure that we do more of the nontoxic sunscreen. I enjoy the spray cause it’s easy to do, but the rub on kind works as well. So that’s what usually we go for,” Vining said.

Haggar says spray sunscreens do work, just as long as you apply a good amount and rub it in. She says adults need at least one ounce of spray or lotion sunscreen to fully cover their body.

And whether it’s sunny out like it is today, and even on cloudy days–experts say you should always be putting on sunscreen.

“Even if you’re going to have a long car ride that sun’s going to come in through your car windows, so you’d want to also have your child covered or yourself covered in that situation,” Haggar said.

Haggar adds that you should reapply sunscreen every two hours, and if you’re swimming, even more.