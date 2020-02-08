SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Getting heart healthy is on the minds of many this month.

February is recognized as American Heart Month.

About four times a week Nichole Gossman is in the gym. Staying active is important to her, and doing heart healthy exercises like cardio is something she never misses.

“It should be on everybody’s mind. It’s just very important to keep healthy as you age and cardio is a great way. 30 minutes a day, 30 minutes, three, four times a week. Anytime you can get it in, any cardio is very important,” Gossman said.

“Aerobic exercise or cardio exercise is the best benefit for the heart,” Phil Carmody said.

Carmody with Sanford Wellness says lowering your resting heart rate can result in more efficient heart function — and lowering it requires exercise.

“The ACSM recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate cardio activity or 75 minutes a week for vigorous cardio activity,” Carmody said.

While that can sound like a lot, he says your fitness regimen doesn’t have to change overnight.

“If you’re starting out for the first time, obviously listen to your body and kind of go at your own pace but that should be the goal that you work up to,” Carmody said.

And getting in your cardio doesn’t have to mean a long run everyday, experts say there’s a lot of options to stay healthy.

Gossman says she switches up her gym routine often, and today she’s getting her cardio in through a cycling class.

“I do weights, I do cardio, I do strength, haven’t hit yoga yet… that’s new, I’m gonna,” Gossman said.

“You can go swimming, you can go walking even, like brisk walking is just fine, rowers, elipticals,” Carmody said.

Whichever exercise you pick, Carmody says just be sure to get your heart rate up and your body moving all in order to keep your heart healthy.

For more information on steps to take to keep your heart healthy, click here.