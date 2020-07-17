Keep your diet healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to work from home. While some have moved back into the office, others may still be getting used to their new normal.

For some, working from home has been a big adjustment in their day to day routines. And if your new office is situated somewhere near your kitchen, it might be tough to avoid snacking all day.

“And so, although when we’re home and we’re stressed, we really, you want to turn to those comfort foods, it’s important to really try and include those balanced meals throughout the day,” Tiffany Krogstad said.

If you’re struggling with your new at home routine, Registered dietitian Tiffany Krogstad says start by making a meal schedule and sticking to it.

“Some sort of structure is going to be key. So try to avoid skipping meals or being over-restrictive because that oftentimes leads to overeating” Krogstad said.

If you find yourself snacking often she says try to stock up on healthy options, leaving the chips and cookies for special occasions.

“So you want to have some protein, healthy fats and fiber. Those foods are actually going to stay with you longer. And so an example would be like, an Apple and string cheese,” Krogstad said.

With more time being spent at home, boredom can also strike– leading to mindless eating.

She recommends taking a break for a change of scenery.

“Get out of the house and get moving. You know, the weather is nice during these times and getting a little Vitamin D does us all well,” Krogstad said.

While the pandemic is out of our control, she says the one thing we can all control is our diet.

For a list of simple, healthy options you can make while at home, click here.