Keep kids safe from household cleaning products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the coronavirus pandemic started, many of us have been stocking up on cleaning supplies to avoid getting sick.

Over the past few months, Lori Smith has been spending a lot more time with her 2-year-old granddaughter Lydia.

“Well, we’re here because of COVID. I mean, we can’t go back to where we’re from in Africa. So we’ve been spending time with her pretty much every day.” Smith said.

She says whether they’re spending some time at the park like today, or playing at home– she keeps a close eye on Lydia at all times.

“Oh my gosh. She can get into something so fast,” Smith said.

With more cleaning products than usual in many people’s homes due to the pandemic, experts have an important reminder to keep your little ones safe.

“To keep in mind with cleaning products is to read all the labels. It’s important to keep it out of children, out of reach. So the safety locks helps,” Sarah Shin said.

Sarah Shin with Sanford Children’s Safety Center says areas like the kitchen and bathroom are especially important to child proof to avoid an accidental poisoning.

“Especially underneath the sink. That’s where we have our dishwasher pods, cleaning supplies, garbage bags. So it’s really important to have those locked, having it out of reach of children is really important,” Shin said.

Regardless of how your home is built there’s a variety of products that you can pick up to keep you and your family safe.

“Every kitchen is so different and so it’s important to find what works for you,” Shin said.

In addition to child proofing cabinets, she says moving products to a higher shelf can help.

And Smith says that may be happening in her granddaughters home soon.

“They’re all kept in a locked cabinet that’s still child safe. I’m guessing right now that she’s gonna figure out how to get past those locked cabinets pretty fast because she’s pretty clever, and then they might have to go someplace higher,” Smith said.

Small steps… with a big impact.

For information on child safety locks, click here.