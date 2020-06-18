Keep kids active this summer for free

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With safety guidelines like social distancing in mind, it may be hard to keep your kids busy this summer.

Iowa native Kacie Whipps and her family aren’t letting the pandemic dampen their summer.

To keep busy during this uncertain time, she signed her 10-year-old son Braylon up for the Hy-Vee Kids Fit program.

“I follow Kids Fit on Facebook and I noticed, oh, they’re having different dietitians. This is something that Braylon would be really interested in and my other two kids as well,” Kacie said.

The free program is laid out in a workbook that is sent to anyone who signs up.

Daira Driftmier says it’s focused on making health and wellness fun for kids– especially when many are spending more time at home.

“We cover intellectual, emotional, financial, social wellness, all these fun things to kind of create activities at home when we don’t get to go do all the normal things that we get to do,” Driftmier said.

Braylon has already crossed some activities off in his workbook, starting with turning his kitchen into a restaurant and serving his family dinner.

But he isn’t stopping there.

“I’ve been doing the pro 5k training guide calendar,” Braylon said.

In a few weeks, he’ll be ready to run his first 5k. Kacie says the program is very kid-friendly, allowing them to cross activities off on their own.

“He’s got the little calendar here. He brought it down. But the activities, they’re very manageable, and honestly, there’s not a lot of work from the parent. Like I’m there to support him, but everything is so easy to understand that he’s got a pretty good grasp of things,” Kacie said.

The program offers prizes for kids who complete their workbook, which is due August 31.

“Health is more than just about just us. It’s about our community. And so the top winners will get 500 trees to plant in their community, which is something really cool,” Driftmier said.

Keeping kids active, motivated and focused on their health.

You can pick up a Kids Fit workbook at any Hy-Vee location, or you can sign up for a workbook to be sent to your home for free online by clicking here.