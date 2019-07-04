Judge to reassess $80 million award in Monsanto cancer case

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. A federal judge said at a hearing Tuesday, July 2, 2019, that he will reconsider a jury’s $80 million damage award to a Sonoma cancer victim who used Monsanto’s Roundup weed-killer. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal judge says he will reconsider a jury’s $80 million damage award to a cancer victim who used Monsanto’s Roundup weed-killer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said at a hearing Tuesday that he will reduce but not entirely eliminate punitive damages for what he called the company’s “reprehensible” conduct. He said the evidence at the trial showed “Monsanto not really caring whether its products cause cancer.”

In March, a jury found that glyphosate, an active ingredient in Roundup, was a likely cause of 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman’s diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hardeman was diagnosed in 2015 after spraying the product on his California property for more than 26 years. Monsanto is appealing the verdict.

Thousands of similar lawsuits against Monsanto are pending.