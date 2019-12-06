It’s not too late for a flu shot

The flu season is officially here and across the country health experts say its spreading significantly in a majority of states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to avoid getting the flu is to get vaccinated every year. While the season is off to an early start… that doesn’t mean its too late to get the vaccine.

“The recommendations are to try to obtain it October to November, but typically, we have not had the large outbreak of influenza yet, until sometimes well into the next year, so, it’s really never too late to get the vaccine,” Alan Taege of the Cleveland Clinic said.

Doctors say flu vaccination is especially important for young children over the age of six months, as well as pregnant women, and adults over age 65. Health experts say with more people vaccinated, there is less flu spreading around our communities.

“By having large numbers of people in a population vaccinated, you can develop what’s called ‘herd immunity’ meaning if you have large numbers who are protected from that illness, it is unlikely that that particular illness will have the ability to spread widely throughout the population,” Taege said.

Along with getting the flu shot, there are general healthy habits you can practice everyday to keep from getting sick. The CDC recommends avoiding contact with people who have the flu and stay home if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently to protect yourself from germs and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.