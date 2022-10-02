SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Beresford man is sharing his cancer journey with others. He hopes his successful treatment can be an inspiration to those who may someday face a similar diagnosis.

At age 75, Norm Gravely keeps busy.

“They’re my puppies,” Gravely said.

When he’s not wrangling his dogs or taking care of his 5-year-old grandson, he’s volunteering his time with Alcoholics Anonymous.

Gravely is recovering from prostate cancer. And there is something he wants others to know.

“That it’s not a death sentence, because I went into it thinking it was,” Gravely said.

Gravely said his AA buddies and the hospital staff made the difference for him when earlier this year he underwent a grueling 28 days of radiation.

He said it made him tired but there was no pain.

At first, he wanted to keep his diagnosis and treatment a secret, but he decided he could do some good by talking about it.

“I don’t see anything to be ashamed of, I don’t see any reason to keep it a secret. It goes back to my AA thing, if I can help somebody else through it, hell, I’ll do it,” Gravely said, “because we don’t have to curl up and hide and die.

Norm was treated at the Sanford cancer center.

One of the doctors there, Dr. Travis Snyders, said there are signs to look for when it comes to early detection.

“So signs and symptoms of prostate cancer to look for would be bone pain, or problems with incontinence or peeing when you don’t want to or problems with not being able to go to the bathroom normally,” Dr. Travis Snyders, a Medical Oncologist at Sanford Health said.

Norm’s prognosis is good. Many forms of prostate cancer grow slowly but there are some that are more aggressive.

“One in nine men will get diagnosed in their lifetime, so you probably will know someone with it, but it’s very treatable and most men will not die of the disease they will get treated and live a normal life,” Dr. Snyders said.

According to doctors, Black people have a greater risk of prostate cancer. People who are obese also have a higher rate of the disease.