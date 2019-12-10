Is a midwife for you?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moms-to-be have many decisions when it comes to their birthing plan.

Among where they will give birth, they can also decide who they want alongside them.

“We have two kids, we have a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter,” Kayla Wynia said.

But bringing each of them into the world was a very different experience for Kayla Wynia.

For her daughter’s birth she and her husband chose to have a midwife.

“We decided that we wanted to go a little bit different route. And the midwife team really came alongside us, educated us, and allowed us to have preferences and options when it came to delivery,” Wynia said.

For her second child she also chose to have a drug free water birth, which is just one of the areas she knew a midwives expertise would be helpful.

“We get a lot of people who are seeking everything from just longer prenatal visits because they just need more education. Or we get the women who really don’t want any interventions during labor and want to seek like an un-medicated, natural birth,” Vande Lune said.

Certified nurse midwife Erin Vande Lune says selecting a midwife also means you have the chance to meet other parents-to-be while gaining more education through centering classes.

“We learned so much about baby’s development, and about the emotions that you go through, and just everything involved in labor/delivery and prenatal care and post natal care,” Wynia said.

In addition to a midwife, moms-to-be have various options when it comes to their preferred child birth plan.

Those choices include an OBGYN, a midwife, or even your family physician according to Vande Lune.

She says it’s all about preference– adding that overall it’s one big team process.

“You are a normal, healthy, low risk mama until you aren’t. If for any reason you fall outside of that realm of normal, we work really closely with both the OBGYN team and the perinatologist here at Sanford,” Vande Lune said.

All to make sure every mom-to-be is provided with the safest, preferred birthing plan possible.

“They were really able to be a support system through the entire labor and delivery process and coach me, and just really be an extra support there,” Wynia said.

