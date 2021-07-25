Inside KELOLAND: The Link

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Link Community Triage Center in Sioux Falls has been open for almost two months now. It offers help to people struggling with their mental health or an addiction.

At a recent city council meeting, the assistant director with the Sioux Falls health department said The Link performed about 400 patient triages in the first six weeks.

“Each patient will be assessed based on the need that they present with, and what the triage process means is, where is the best next place for that patient? is it the psychiatric acute care area? is it the sobering observation area, or is it the detox rooms, and so it’s really defining for those patients, what’s the next best step, and the next best step may be to another community agency” Collura said.

Recently, the city council advanced an ordinance that provides supplemental money for building improvements as well as operations at The Link. This money comes from the state.

Joining us in this weeks Inside KELOLAND are Maddy Miller, the Nurse Manager at The Link, Steve Lindquist, the Project Director at The Link and Dean Karsky, who is a Minnehaha County Commissioner.