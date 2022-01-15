Inside KELOLAND: Dealing with the stress of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This month marks two years since the first COVID-19 case was found in the United States. As we move into a third year with the virus, cases are once again surging due to the omicron variant.

From health concerns to the economic impact and social isolation, the pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental and emotional health.

Psychiatrist and Vice President of Avera Behavioral Health, Dr. Mathew Stanley explains ways you can deal with the added stress and anxiety brought on by the pandemic.

Avera Behavioral Health has a variety of resources available for anyone dealing with a mental health crisis. Avera also has a Health Care Workers Stress Hotline dedicated to helping those on the frontline of the pandemic.

Whether it’s for your mental health or your physical wellbeing, spending time outdoors comes with a lot of benefits. While South Dakota’s winter weather might keep a lot of people inside, there are ways to enjoy mother nature during the cold months.

Park Manager for Good Earth State Park, Jim Henning talks about the events and programs the park has to offer during the winter. Good Earth State Park offers self guided hikes, free snow shoe rental and access to cross country skiing.

You can find additional information on events and programs on the park’s website and Facebook page.