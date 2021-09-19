Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 surges as flu season begins in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are getting an update from local health officials on COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Just over two weeks ago doctors from two of the state’s largest hospitals joined the Sioux Falls health director in a call for action. New and active cases are back up to levels not seen since last winter. Another major concern is the number of people with COVID in South Dakota hospitals.

This week we are catching up with leaders from Sanford Health, Avera Medical Group and the Sioux Falls Health Director.

While the COVID-19 virus is getting all the attention another virus is lurking out there. The flu season is fast approaching KELOLAND.

As KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson found out, the South Dakota Health Department expects to be tracking both cases of COVID-19 and the Flu at the same time. In fact some people may face a dangerous combination of both viruses at once.

