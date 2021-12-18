Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 and the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just one week away, meaning many families will soon be gathering for the holiday. But we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with doctors from Avera Medical Group and Sanford Health about the latest updates on the omicron variant and the importance of getting your vaccine and booster.

We also look at the crowding happening at both health facilities, not just with COVID-19 patients, but also people receiving treatment for other illnesses.

Plus, we ask health professionals about gathering in small groups of people who are vaccinated for the holidays as well as other ways you can slow the spread of the virus.

Joining us for this week’s Inside KELOLAND is Dr. David Basel from Avera as well as Dr. Jeremy Cauwels from Sanford.

