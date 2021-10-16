Inside KELOLAND: Breast Cancer Awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of October is designated Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s the most common cancer in women in the United States, with 255,000 women diagnosed every year. About 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer during her life.

Dr. Jamie Williams, a specialist in breast radiology at Sanford Health, says early detection is extremely important in fighting the disease. Dr. Williams says mammograms are often able to catch breast cancer even before symptoms, such as a detectable lump, are noticeable.

Sanford Health’s Edith Sanford Breast Center serves patients in a wide variety of ways from preventive care to cancer treatment.

Scheduling an appointment for any health need can be challenging for women in low-income communities. The All Women Count! program looks to remove the financial burden by covering the cost of screening exams for women who don’t have insurance or cannot pay the deductible or co-payment.

A breast cancer diagnosis can be just the start of a very scary and challenging time. The Sioux Falls Pink Ladies Dart League looks to raise support, both financial and emotional. The group hosts several fundraiser events throughout the year, with the money going to people in the community battling cancer.

A popular beauty brand has teamed up with Edith Sanford Breast Center to raise money for research. Makeup Eraser has designed a new cloth makeup remover for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

10% of the proceeds from that product will go to Edith Sanford.

Two upcoming events in Sioux Falls also look to raise money and support. On October 20th, Blarney Stone in downtown Sioux Falls will host “Raise a Pint to Cure Breast Cancer.” Then on October 23rd, Remedy Brewing is holding a kick-off event for the “Cancer Comfort Collection.” The campaign looks to collect donated items for patients at the Avera Cancer Institute.