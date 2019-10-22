SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As winter weather continues to move into KELOLAND, some people may be feeling the effects of cloudy days.

But experts say one way to keep your spirits high throughout the winter months is with light therapy.

Bob Novak says he’s been receiving infrared light therapy for the last five years.

His interest in the service peaked when he was looking for a boost in his weight loss journey.

“I think from the time I started from the first three years I probably lost 80 pounds,” Novak said.

Calorie burning is just one of the many benefits that infrared light therapy offers according to Tiffany Hansen, owner of 3 Degrees Sauna Studio. She says a typical sauna session lasts for about an hour, offering various health benefits.

“We’re different than traditional saunas that you try at hotels or gyms. Our saunas have no steam, dry Arizona heat, much less of a temperature increase so it’s not so hard on the body,” Hansen said.

She says some of the benefits include pain relief, stress relief, muscle recovery and a detox.

Clients can change the color of their chromotherapy light depending on what they’re hoping to achieve.

Hansen says the chromotherapy is an added benefit while in the sauna, which consists of about 10 different colors touting benefits such as better sleep or more energy.

While Novak initially visited the studio for weight loss, his focus shifted after having three surgeries.

“I had both of my knees replaced since I’ve been a member here, and also a rotator cuff repair, and I found the green light to be awesome on the healing side,” Novak said.

In addition to weight loss and pain relief, Novak says he’s noticed mental health benefits such as stress relief.

And for those suffering from SAD, or Seasonal affective disorder , Hansen says this therapy may be able to help.

“We have so many months without the sun and we have a lot of people that choose to come to 3 Degrees, because there is no UV but they get the temperature increase as well as the other benefits that infrared saunas can help with,” Hansen said.

“You know I think it’s way better than traditional saunas. I have asthma so the steam bothers me, the dry heat is amazing,” Novak said.

