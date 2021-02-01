Importance of second COVID-19 vaccine dose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more South Dakotans begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, a local doctor is offering information about the importance of showing up for your second dose.

As more people line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Santiago Lopez says it’s crucial to recognize the importance of getting in for your second dose too.

“We have no data that suggests that of one dose of the Moderna or one dose of the Pfizer vaccine will actually give you protection and for how long is that protection? So that’s why it’s so important to receive two doses because we know that we can reach plus 90% protection when you receive two doses,” Lopez said.

Lopez says the second dose acts as a booster, with Moderna giving you 84 percent of protection after the first dose, and 94 percent after the second.

He says Pfizer provides 52 percent protection with the first dose, and the second dose boosting protection up to 95 percent.

Sarah Thompson got her second dose the day before we interviewed her.

“I’m a nurse at Sanford’s acute care clinics. I go in between all of them, but a lot of my time has been spent at the COVID testing site,” Thompson said.

The mother of 3 says her workday often consists of testing patients for COVID-19, and seeing positive symptomatic covid patients.

When she learned she was getting the vaccine she felt hopeful and excited.

“I couldn’t wait to get to work because, my in-laws watch our kids and they live in town and that’s been my husband and I’s biggest fear is passing it on to them. So we really haven’t done anything since March,” Thompson said.

Although she’s received both doses of the vaccine, Thompson says life won’t be changing just yet.

Lopez says precautions like mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene should still be taking place.

“We still don’t know if when you receive the vaccine, basically you’re fully 100 percent. So remember, as I mentioned, this study is designed to prevent COVID-19 disease. The studies are not designed to prevent, to evaluate preventing infection,” Lopez said.

While research is ongoing to answer those questions, Lopez says people can receive the vaccine with peace of mind that it is safe.

“There hasn’t been any severe side effects related to the vaccines so far, but I think that’s something that’s important that people have to know,” Lopez said.

Hear an in-depth explanation about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the video player below.