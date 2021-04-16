Hy-Vee offers free A1C screenings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee is offering free A1C screenings to people in the community again.

Hy-Vee dietians are putting gloves on and getting to work testing people’s A1C. The screening is offered for free by Hy-Vee, and aims to give people a look at their 3 month average blood sugar level.

“So if you have any kind of risk for pre-diabetes or diabetes, it can help screen your, your blood sugars and kind of see that average number to make sure you’re in a healthy range,” Melissa Vondrak said.

Registered dietitian Melissa Vondrak says the test only takes a few minutes to get results, and all it requires is a small finger prick.

To show just how simple it is, she performed a screening on me.

A normal A1C level should be below 5.7. She recommends people who test higher than that make an appointment with their doctor, and take advantage of the services available at Hy-Vee.

If your numbers are elevated, a Hy-Vee dietitian can take you through a tour of the store to help you pick out food to improve your numbers.

“We have free diabetes store tours, Either virtually or in person. And then we also have some different diabetes virtual classes throughout the month of April for diabetes month,” Vondrak said.

If you’re interested in getting your levels checked, Vondrak says unlike past screening events, you’ll need to call ahead and make an appointment to practice COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We have a limited number of testings that we can do. So all you have to do is call your Hy-Vee and, or look online on Hy-Vee’s website, under dietitians, and you can schedule an appointment,” Vondrak said.

Contact Melissa at mvondrak@hy-vee.com or (515) 695-3776 to set up an appointment.