How getting a flu shot can help protect yourself and others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flu season is underway. Mitigation efforts helped keep flu cases low in 2020, but health officials say with some of the restrictions relaxed this year, that could be different.

Members of the Good Samaritan Society leadership team and other staff are rolling up their sleeves this morning.

“It’s another vaccination day, this time it’s the flu and I think this year it’s especially important to get the flu shot, we all see sporting events with large crowds and we are kind of getting back to normal in terms of our interaction,” President/CEO, Good Samaritan Society, Randy Bury said.

Health officials encourage people to get their flu shots every year.

“Last year we were so isolated that we didn’t have much of a flu season, this year I think it’s far more likely that we will and so it’s especially important to get out there and get your shot,” Bury said.

Getting a flu shot can not only help protect yourself but others as well and health officials say now is the time to do so.

“I think the flu shot season, probably starts potentially in September, but especially for our older residents we want to make sure they get the maximum protection, the last three months of the year, first three months of the year, so beginning of October is the time where we really want to get that vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer, Good Samaritan Society, Gregory Johnson said.

And you can help protect some of the community’s most vulnerable.

“The flu can be a very deadly disease, especially in the elderly, of course that’s the business that we are in at the Good Samaritan Society so we just want to make sure we can protect those folks as much as we can and we can all do that by getting our shot,” Johnson said.

Both also encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so.