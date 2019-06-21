How athletic are you?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local high school athletes training at the Sanford FIELDHOUSE are finding out more about their level of athleticism.

The Sanford Score offers athletes a baseline number which can then be used to display areas they can improve in.

Twin brothers Adam and Aaron Kusler are only a few months away from entering their last year of high school.

After graduation, the two plan to attend South Dakota State Univsersity to play football.

“We committed a couple weeks ago, pretty happy about that,” Aaron said.

The two have been a part of the Sanford POWER program since their freshman year of high school, which is when they had their first Sanford SCORE assessment.

“The Sanford SCORE is an overall measure of athleticism. You can think of it like an athletic SAT, and we calculate an athletes Sanford SCORE by combining the results of 5 tests using an exclusive formula we developed through years of scientific research,” Thayne Munce said.

Munce, associate director of the Sanford Sports Science Institute, created the assessment in 2010.

The five tests are made up of the vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard sprint, pro agility drill and 300-yard shuttle.

“So an athlete completes all those tests and then those raw results are combined into this algorithm and then we get a Sanford SCORE, which again gives them a baseline and gives them an ability to track their improvements over time,” Munce said.

The SCORE is on a scale of 0 to 1,000, with the average high school athlete scoring around 460.

Munce says the highest an athlete has scored so far is 839.

Adam says getting his Sanford SCORE is good motivation to work hard, adding that little push from a trainer helps too.

“Jordan has obviously been putting us through the grinder, but it’s all worth it in the end,” Adam said.

This assessment launched in 2015 and is now celebrating it’s 10,000th test and is expected to keep growing.

“So there’s thousands of athletes now that have come through our program and completed this test. We’ve gathered a lot of data, we’ve learned a lot about how athletes improve athletically and this is a great measure for the athletes, the parents and the coaches to see,” Munce said.

In the future, Munce is hopeful that coaches will utilize the assessment in their own programs as well.

For more information about the Sanford SCORE, click here.