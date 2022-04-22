SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100,000 kids and adults are on the National Transplant Registry, according the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Each day, 17 people die waiting for an organ transplant.

Josh Weiland remembers his mother, Suzie, as someone who gave a lot of herself to others while she was alive.

Even after she died at age 66 due to a stroke, she continued to touch lives.

One of her wishes was to donate her organs.

Her family made sure it happened.

“I remember walking up specifically, walking with my wife the day of organ procurement and knowing there was families that received the call of a lifetime and hearing the words, ‘We have a match,'” Sanford Air Transport lead safety officer Josh Weiland said.

Carol Cressman’s son, Ryan, has also given life to others through organ donation.

The 22-year-old died after he was hospitalized with a brain bleed about ten years ago.

“His heart is still beating today. I have been able to take a walk a couple times with the person who has his heart in his chest and his kidney. It’s hard to describe the impact that donation has,” Sanford Children’s Hospital director of inpatient pediatrics Carol Cressman said.

On Friday, Sanford employees celebrated National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, a time to raise awareness about organ donation.

Weiland and Cressman both marked the day knowing their loved ones are still making a difference after death.

“It brings me great joy in the midst of my grief and sorrow,” Cressman said.

“Even though we had loss, there was hope and peace that other people had an opportunity to extend their life,” Weiland said.

If you want to become an organ donor, click here.

Weiland says it’s also important to let your loved ones know you want to be an organ donor.