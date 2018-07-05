Heat Up Your Workout In A Hot Studio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you're looking for a new way to workout and are not afraid of a little sweat, the hot studio may be a place for you. A climate-controlled room cranks the heat up for a cleansing workout.

This may look like your typical yoga workout, but this class is heating up.

"Something different. It's not like your normal going outside running and your not lifting weights, but you're still getting a really good workout, trust me you'll feel it the next day," Briana Erickson said.

Erickson and her instructor, who just happens to be her mom, are regulars at Woodlake's Hot Studio.

"This is good for stretching, good for injuries, relaxation," Diana Erickson said.

Temperatures in the hot studio reach 95 degrees so there are things to keep in mind before you get your sweat on.

Dehydration and even heat stroke are potential risks if you don't fill up your water bottle.

"We recommend that we drink a lot of water before coming, you hydrate yourself afterwards, you hydrate during class," Diana said.

But with proper hydration, participants like Briana are believers in the benefits of embracing the heat.

"For me I get more of a stretch and I feel more of a benefit from it, so I personally like hot yoga more than normal temperature yoga," Briana said.

"Everyone feels differently when they come to a hot class so they have to just try it and see how it goes," Diana said.

You never know, this could be the workout for you.

You can add hot studio to any GreatLIFE membership for $30 a month. For more information on classes and schedules, visit GreatLIFE's website.