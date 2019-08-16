Heart attack survivor to walk in Heart Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday people will gather at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls to kick off the Heart Walk.

The fundraising event will give people the choice to do a one or 3 mile walk to support the mission of the American Heart Association in South Dakota.

A little over a year ago Jessica Armstrong was cleaning up before heading off to work when she noticed serious pressure in her chest and upper back.

“I walked into the kitchen and told my husband I feel like I’ve got an elephant sitting on my chest. He said should we go someplace? Do you need to go? I’m like no, I’m fine,” Armstrong said.

But she wasn’t fine. In fact, she was suffering a small heart attack — and would go on to have a stent put in after doctors discovered an 80-percent blockage in her right coronary artery.

“The announcement that I had had a heart attack was a complete surprise to me,” Armstrong said.

Aside from chest pain, she says she wasn’t experiencing any other symptoms of a heart attack such as jaw pain, nausea and arm pain — adding that she’s been fairly healthy throughout her life. Now, she hopes others will take any symptoms of a heart attack seriously, and is spreading awareness during this year’s Heart Walk.

“If someone can learn from me, then it’s worth it. Listen to those signs and take action,” Armstrong said.

Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association says the heart walk is an annual event inviting anyone from the community to take part in their choice of a 1 or 3 mile walk.

The walk is also the AHA’s biggest fundraiser in South Dakota.

“It’s been going on for quite a long time. 25 years, actually we’re on the 26th year that we’ve been doing walks across the country. So, very excited,” Meyer said.

This year’s goal is $115,000, and the majority of the money will stay right here in KELOLAND.

Outside of the federal government, Meyer says the AHA is the number one fundraiser of cardiac research. But the event is doing more than raising money for the AHA’s mission.

“It also is a really great opportunity for us to raise awareness about heart disease. Not just heart attack signs and symptoms but ways that you can prevent and reduce your risk,” Meyer said.

And awareness is key because events like Armstrong’s happen without warning– making knowledge your lifeline.

“We have an appreciation for life I think, more than we did,” Armstrong said.

The Heart Walk takes place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17th at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls.

For more details on the walk, click here.