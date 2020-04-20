Healthy habits in the kitchen during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many continue to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, more time is being spent at home– and for some that might leave routines out of whack.

Whether you’re working from home, or just spending more time at home in order to social distance– you may find yourself roaming the kitchen more than usual.

“A lot of us are stuck at home so we are choosing to be snacking all the time maybe out of boredom or just out of a different routine. So we’re doing a lot of the mindless snacking,” Anna Heronimus said.

Registered dietitian Anna Heronimus says we’re three times more likely to indulge in sweets when they’re in front of us.

“Put them away, put them in your cupboard on a higher shelf so you can’t see them every time you open up,” Heronimus said.

While you don’t have to swear off snacking for good, she says try to limit sweets and instead keep your kitchen stocked with healthy options.

“Our gut is what carries a lot of our immune system. 70 percent of it. So while we’re eating all of those sugars and sweets we’re promoting a lot of that bad bacteria to be sitting in our gut, versus we want a lot of that good bacteria in there because that’s what helps keep our immune system healthy, helps kind of fight off those viral infections,” Heronimus said.

She suggests filling up on protein rich snacks like eggs as well as fiber filled vegetables to help you avoid overeating.

“One of my favorites, I don’t know if you’ve had these before Sophie but they’re kind of just the sweet little peppers, they’re small, they’re easy to snack on, they’re loaded with vitamin C. A fun way I like to enjoy them is with cottage cheese, it kind of adds a little more protein to your day,” Heronimus said.

And if you’re looking to get your family involved in some healthy habits while you’re stuck at home, Heronimus suggests a family hydration challenge.

“Everyone has to drink their ounces you now in their body weight divided by two and let’s say whoever doesn’t complete that challenge has to do the dishes or maybe has to sweep the floor at night. Kind of make it a fun quarantine crew challenge for you and your family,” Heronimus said.

For more tips to keep your diet on track while at home, click here.