HealthBeat: Why group fitness works

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People hoping to get motivated in the gym may want to attend group fitness classes.

Experts say not only will they keep your spirits up, they’ll also provide accountability.

Ever since becoming a member at Sanford Wellness, Peggy Hubble says group fitness classes have been her go-to.

“I do the cycling classes three or four times a week. I do yoga three or four times a week. I do a pump class, which is a weightlifting class a couple times a week, and then every now and then I like to throw in something different like a Zumba class or a water class,” Hubble said.

She says the classes keep her motivated during her workout, and the friendships keep her coming back.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends here over the years and when you’re not there for awhile they’ll ask if you’re ok, where you been? And there’s a little bit of that accountability too,” Hubble said.

Attending group fitness classes can also help gym goers learn the proper techniques to exercise safe and effectively.

Kim Donelan says having an educated instructor is an important factor when it comes to reaching your goals.

“Whether it’s one on one or small group training it’s extremely effective. It’s an investment, but an investment in your health that’s going to keep you on the right path,” Donelan said.

For those who aren’t as familiar with fitness as others, Donelan says don’t worry. Each class is suitable for anyone, with modifications for everyone.

“We’re training our instructors to be able to modify, no matter the population of the folks so that a gal who is 25 and a gal who is 85, a fitness motivated individual as well as someone who is just starting out again with exercise can still get a great, safe, fun workout,” Donelan said.

“Each time I went it got a little bit easier and a little bit easier. And now I try to remember that when newbies come in, and help them out and just remind them you know, you may not be able to finish it but your goal is just to finish it no matter what,” Hubble said.

