HealthBeat: Treating knee pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People with knee pain that limits their daily activities may have an option to help them get back to an active lifestyle.

Diann Nelson has been active for most of her life, competing in power lifting competitions for years before her knee pain began making even simple activities difficult.

“It got to the point where I was walking my dogs in the morning, two miles and the pain got to be so bad that I couldn’t do that anymore. And so I contacted him and said, ‘hey, it’s time to do something,” Nelson said.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Timothy Walker performed a partial knee replacement on Nelson, something he says more people are having done.

“In the past, many people were told that they can’t have any kind of knee surgery or replacement until they’re 65 or when their activity level decreases when they get older because of risk of revisions and things like that,” Walker said.

But with the option of a partial knee replacement, people can find pain relief sooner through a less intensive surgery, with a faster recovery. But he adds not everyone is a candidate.

“It’s pretty specific. And it’s a narrow range, in my practice of those who would be qualified for a partial knee replacement versus total knee. The more of a healthier, I guess patient would be a better candidate,” Walker said.

But regardless if you qualify for this procedure, he recommends anyone with knee pain schedule a visit to live a life that’s pain free. Just a year after Nelson’s surgery she’s feeling more mobile than ever, and is excited to get back to her active lifestyle.

“I do a lot of weight training and I’ve decided to start back into competing again with power lifting, now that my knees all better,” Nelson said.

If you’re experiencing knee pain, call your doctor to schedule a visit.