HealthBeat: The next steps after a stroke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People hoping to improve their physical fitness don’t have to go at it alone.

The next steps fitness program at the Avera Fitness Center is offering those who need additional support reach their goals.

Longtime bicycler David Sunde is embarking on his biggest challenge yet. After suffering a stroke in July of 2019, he’s getting back on the bike– and his motivation is keeping him moving.

“I’m exhausted right now but it feels good. This is the only thing that I can do that… feels normal… before the stroke,” Sunde said.

He enrolled in Avera Fitness Center’s next steps program in September, and attends this cycling class about four times a week.

“I don’t care what it is. Bad or how rich or poor you’ve gotta have a reason to exist and get up. So that kind of forced me to getting off the couch and coming in,” Sunde said.

“It’s an 8 week program and each week of the program you get one 30 minute one on one session with a fitness specialist who will walk you through the exercises we developed specifically for you,” Jess Walhof said.

Jess Walhof with Avera Fitness Center says the program helps a variety of people, ranging from those recovering from medical issues to those just hoping to manage their weight.

While the program does offer one on one guidance, experts say it does differ from having a personal trainer.

“Our programs are still designed for you specifically and we’re going to help you progress as you progress along, but with a personal trainer you’re going to get a little bit more one on one attention than what we offer. But our end goal is that you can do this on your own,” Walhof said.

And since completing the next steps program Sunde has done just that. He’s even planning to attend some bike races in the future.

“This is the biggest, toughest challenge I’ve ever had to do, but I’m going to get through it and with God’s help I know I will,” Sunde said.

