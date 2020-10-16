HealthBeat Special: Coronavirus research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a KELOLAND News HealthBeat Special, we’re looking into the research being done in our area to better understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ll talk with the President of Research at Sanford Health Dr. David Pearce about what researchers are working on right now, how the research has changed over the last few months and what needs to happen to bring about a vaccine.
We’ll also show you how testing could soon change for COVID-19 as the flu season starts up.
Plus, we talk with someone who survived the virus and is now taking part in Sanford Health’s COVID-19 registry.
